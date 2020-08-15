World Thailand to build 3.2-billion-USD canal for preventing floods The Thai government is planning to spend 100 billion baht (over 3.2 billion USD) to develop a 240km canal running from Chai Nat province to the Gulf of Thailand to prevent flooding in the country’s central region.

World Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil over COVID-19 scare The Philippine government on August 14 said it is imposing a ban on the importation of chickens from Brazil following reports of the coronavirus contamination of imported frozen food, including chicken wings from the South American country.