Indonesia's foreign policy contributes to affirming national position
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi issues the 2024 Annual Press Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs at Merdeka Building, Bandung, West Java, on January 8, 2024. (Source: ANTARA/HO-Kemlu RI)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on January 8 emphasised that the nation's foreign policy over the past decade has asserted its significant role regionally and globally.
In the midst of a world full of challenges and complex developments, Indonesia's foreign policy has been consistently implemented based on proactive and positive principles, aiming at national interests and contributing to global peace, remarked the diplomat at her 2024 annual press statement held at the Merdeka Building, Bandung, West Java.
Reflecting on the priorities set over the past decade, Marsudi affirmed that Indonesia has achieved many successes through the persistent pursuit of these goals. Foremost among them was enhancing economic diplomacy to promote the country's development, improving the welfare of its citizens, and strengthening the national power. Other priorities included sovereignty diplomacy, policies toward the region and the world, citizen protection, diplomatic infrastructure enhancement, and digital transformation in foreign affairs.
Marsudi noted that last year, while assuming the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia played a pivotal role in promoting the bloc’s solidarity.
She pledged that the Indonesian diplomatic sector will continue to strive for the national interests towards "Indonesia Vision 2045," and persist in making contributions to the world./.