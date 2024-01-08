World Vietnam among Asia-Pacific’s top-performing markets in 2024 first half: CNBC An article by the business and financial news site CNBC has named Vietnam among Asia-Pacific’s three top-performing markets in the first half of this year, besides India and Japan.

World Lao economy’s leap towards independence In a definitive stride towards economic autonomy, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith has pledged to remodel the economy, focusing on independence and local ownership.

World January 7 Victory over genocidal regime opens new page in Cambodian history: Scholar The victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, 1979 turned a new page in Cambodia's modern history, a page written by Cambodian people themselves, Dr. Chhang Youk, Executive Director of the Documentation Centre of Cambodia (DC-Cam) told Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Phnom Penh.

World Indonesia’s presidential candidates hold debate Candidates in Indonesia’s presidential election held the second debate on January 7 where they discussed defence, geopolitics and diplomatic issues.