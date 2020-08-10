World Cambodia’s exports to US up 23 percent in H1 Cambodia exported 2.75 billion USD worth of goods to the US in the first half of 2020, up 23 percent year-on-year, according to the US Statistics Bureau.

World Malaysia spends nearly 15 million USD to support pandemic-hit farmers Malaysia has allocated 62 millionRM(14.6 million USD) to farmers' organisations through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) to help its members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World RoK to export paprika to Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on August 10 that it has completed negotiations with Vietnam to export paprika, a type of bell pepper, to the Southeast Asian country.

World Philippine President confident ASEAN will overcome COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his confidence that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.