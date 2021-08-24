World Laos sees hikes in community COVID-19 infections The Lao Ministry of Health reported in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 336 new cases, including 189 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine Philippine authorities announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to approve this single-dose vaccine.

World Regional countries still struggling with COVID-19 pandemic The Philippine Department of Health on August 23 recorded 18,332 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily surge since the pandemic broke out in the country.