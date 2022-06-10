World Malaysia’s total trade surpasses 500 billion USD Malaysia’s total trade in 2021 was valued at 2.2 trillion RM (501 billion USD), up 24.8 percent as compared with 1.8 trillion RM in the previous year.

World Thailand: headline inflation in May hits 13-year high Thailand's headline inflation, gauged by the consumer price index (CPI), hit a 13-year high in May, largely attributed to the rise in energy and food prices.

World India to host special meeting of India-ASEAN Foreign Ministers India will host a special meeting of foreign ministers of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (SAIFMM) on June 16 and 17 to mark the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th year of the two sides’ strategic partnership.