World Indonesia’s economy likely to grow 7 percent in Q2: Minister The Indonesian economy is likely to expand by 7 percent in the second quarter of 2021, following an upward trend in the disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and an improved consumer confidence index.

World ShopeePay leads Indonesia’s e-wallet market Despite being a new player in Indonesia’s digital payment field, ShopeePay, the e-wallet arm of online marketplace Shopee, has become a market leader amid the e-commerce boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines lowers import tariffs on rice, pork Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to reduce the tariffs on imported rice to ensure food security, and protect consumers in the world’s largest importer of the grain.