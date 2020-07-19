World Indonesia backs MSMEs amid COVID-19 The Indonesian government has prepared a credit package worth up to 4.2 trillion rupiah (about 285 million USD) to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to resume production amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.

World Thailand approves rice price guarantee scheme for 2020-2021 The National Rice Policy Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, has approved a rice price guarantee scheme for the 2020-2021 crop, offering guaranteed prices at the same rates as during the previous season.

World Singapore develops new COVID-19 test kit Singaporean scientists have developed an improved COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results more quickly, halving the processing time from about four hours to less than two, according to The Straits Times.

World COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Indonesia, Philippines COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,752 within one day to 84,882, with the death toll adding by 59 to 4,016, a local health official said.