PeduliLindungi application is the COVID-19 contact tracing app used for digital contact tracing in Indonesia . (Photo: Kompas)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the PeduliLindungi application – the COVID-19 contact tracing app used for digital contact tracing in the country, will be used as an individual health data bank and to monitor the population's health on the Satu Sehat (One Health) platform.



He said that its function is not limited to vaccines and scanning but also to check children's immunisation, blood checks in the laboratory, general check-ups, data on CT scans, and MRI.



Earlier, President Joko Widodo announced that the government was revoking the implementation of community activity restrictions based on Minister of Home Affairs Instructions Numbers 50 and 51 of 2022.



According to him, the revocation began on December 30, 2022, and the use of the PeduliLindungi application in several public places was no longer mandatory.



Minister Sadikin said that the government is developing an electronic-based government system through the Satu Data Indonesia platform that contains health, financial, social, and natural resource data.



For the healthcare sector, Satu Data include Satu Sehat which integrates data from all health facilities, hospitals, health centres, clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories into Satu Sehat for the benefit of the community.



With the new system, the community's drug purchasing history will enter the Satu Sehat platform, he said.



For example, people using an Apple or Samsung Watch already have their health data, (so) now, it can be integrated into the system. Doctors can track their health records.

The minister added that the health data bank can be used by regional governments and regional health services to understand population health at the village, sub-district, and city-district levels to create more appropriate, specific, data-based, effective, and efficient interventions.



He said that the Satu Sehat platform will be completed by the end of 2023./.