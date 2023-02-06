World Indonesia’s new capital draws investment Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority Bambang Susantono has confirmed that 90 domestic and foreign investors could be considered serious in their intent to invest in the new capital.

World Indonesia to host World Water Forum Indonesia’s Government on February 5 announced a plan to organise the opening ceremony of the 10th World Water Forum that will take place on February 15-16, 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

Travel Vietnam wins numerous ASEAN tourism awards Many units of Vietnam were named in categories of the ASEAN Tourism Awards at a ceremony held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.

ASEAN Thailand allows digital IDs for boarding domestic flights The Thai government has approved the use of digital IDs to verify passengers’ identities when boarding domestic flights.