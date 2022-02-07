Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Pahala Nugraha Mansury said on February 3 that the potential for Indonesia's halal product exports has reached around 3.6 billion USD.



Based on the Indonesia Halal Market Report 2021, the export growth of halal products, entry of foreign direct investment in Indonesia, as well as substitutions of some products are expected to encourage an increase in national GDP, specifically for halal products and services, he said.



Trade will become one of the key components of the total expenditure of the Muslim community, including halal food products, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, he said, adding that a series of Sharia Young Entrepreneur Seminar activities can encourage halal products, as well as the expansion of Indonesian halal products to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and non-OIC countries.



Earlier, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin said the phenomenon of digitalisation, as part of the current development of digital technology, is a great opportunity for accelerating the growth of sharia economics and finance in Indonesia. Therefore, it is important for all stakeholders to prepare the infrastructure and its superstructure more thoroughly,/.