Indonesia’s imports plunge further in April-May
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s imports nosedived in April and May in the wake of declining demand caused by the COVID-19, said head of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Suhariyanto on June 15.
Imports of consumer goods shrank 23.08 percent and 39.83 percent, respectively, in April and May from a year earlier due to fewer domestic purchases. The goods items included fruits, air conditioners and other electronic products imported from China as well as date palms from the Middle East, according to data from the BPS.
During the period, imports of raw materials plummeted 43 percent to 6.11 billion USD, while imports of capital goods shrank 40 percent to 1.39 billion USD./.
