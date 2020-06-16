World Singapore updates entry-exit regulations The Singapore Department of Health on June 15 announced new entry-exit regulations to be applied from June 18.

World Thailand aims to lure investment in agriculture Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has urged the Board of Investment (BoI) to make tax incentives and investment packages more attractive to foreign agri-businesses to turn Thailand into an investment hub for CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

World Japan to ease travel restrictions with flights to Vietnam Japan will ease travel restrictions imposed to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check, starting with flights to Vietnam on a limited basis later this month, according to Kyodo News.

World Indonesia prepares more stimulus packages for industrial sector The Indonesian government is preparing additional stimulus packages for the industrial sector, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.