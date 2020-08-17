Politics NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Politics More condolences over late leader's passing Leaders of countries and several political parties continue to send condolences to leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State, people and the family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

Politics Foreign officials pay respect to late Vietnamese leader abroad The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand held a respect-paying ceremony and opened funeral book for late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu on August 17.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Czech Republic pays tribute to former Party chief The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic on August 14 held a respect-paying ceremony and opened a funeral book for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu.