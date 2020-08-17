Indonesia’s Independence Day marked in Hanoi
Indonesian Ambassador Ibnu Hadi at the event (Photo: VUFO)
Hanoi (VNA) – A flag-raising ceremony was held at the Embassy of Indonesia in Hanoi on August 17 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Indonesia.
The event saw the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, Ambassadors of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Nguyen Quoc Hung, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga, and President of the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association Nguyen Dang Tien, along with staff of the Indonesian embassy and representatives of the Indonesian community in Hanoi.
Speaking at the ceremony, Indonesian Ambassador Ibnu Hadi said 2020 marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries (December 30, 1955 - 2020). As strategic partners, Indonesia and Vietnam have together built the strategic partnership in across fields such as economy, trade, investment, politics and security, as well as cultural and social links and people-to-people exchange.
The ambassador wished the two countries’ ties will be further strengthened, creating benefits for the two peoples.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted the good relations between Vietnam and Indonesia over the past 65 years, while expressing his belief that the two sides will join efforts to deepen the strategic partnership, and together with other ASEAN members, strive for a prosperous and united ASEAN community./.
