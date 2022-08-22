World Indonesia considers imposition of tax on nickel exports this year Indonesia may impose a tax on nickel exports this year, as the country, the biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, looks to refine more at home, according to President Joko Widodo.

World Indonesia collects millions of US dollars in crypto, fintech transaction taxes Indonesia’s tax compliance special staffer Yon Arsal has said the country has collected nearly 6.8 million USD each month since the imposition of crypto and fintech transaction taxes in May.

World Indonesia confirms first case of monkeypox Indonesia has recorded its first case of monkeypox - an international traveller returning home from a country with confirmed cases.

World ASEAN Navy Chief Meeting to be held in Bali The ASEAN Navy Chief Meeting (ANCM) 2022 is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia on August 22, said Indonesian Naval Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono.