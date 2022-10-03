Indonesia's inflation rate climbs to 7-year high
Indonesia's inflation rate in September soared to its highest since October 2015 due to higher transport costs following a fuel price hike, according to Statistics Indonesia.
At a supermarket in Indonesia (Source: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's inflation rate in September soared to its highest since October 2015 due to higher transport costs following a fuel price hike, according to Statistics Indonesia.
In September, the headline annual inflation rate rose to 5.95%, up from 4.69% in August.
The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, reached 3.21%, compared with 3.04% in August and 3.6% forecast by analysts.
The September inflation was mostly affected by the rise in fuel prices and inflation in the transport sector, said Margo Yuwono, head of Statistics Indonesia.
He warned that it could heat up further in October as a number of regions have not yet increased their transportation fares./.