Malaysia on February 3 sent an AirAsia flight to China's Wuhan city to bring home 141 citizens, and donated 500,000 pairs of gloves to China to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Health officials and medical staff in Laos have been requested to implement newly introduced screening and quarantine measures at all border crossings to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease cause by novel coronavirus, called nCoV, originated from China.

Singapore is carrying out a wide range of measures to support businesses and labourers directly affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (nCoV), particularly those in the tourism sector.