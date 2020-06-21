World Cambodia marks 43rd anniversary of search for national salvation from Polpot regime The Cambodian Ministry of Defence on June 19 and 20 held a series of activities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the start of the search for the way to overthrow the Polpot genocidal regime (June 20).

World Thailand signs U-Tapao airport city deal Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 19 presided over a contract signing between the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and BBS Joint Venture to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Airport City Project.

World Thai Health Minister volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine test Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has volunteered to be the first person to be injected with an experimental Thai-made COVID-19 vaccine, according to Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

World ADB helps strengthen water supply infrastructure in Philippines' capital The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on June 19 said it has approved a 126 million USD loan to support the construction of a 15-km water transmission pipeline aimed at helping secure water supply for nearly 13 million residents in the Philippine capital region.