Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, highest flight alert issued
Mount Merapi volcano erupts again, spewing a column of ash by up to 6 km high (Source: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupted again on June 21, spewing a column of ash by up to 6 km high, forcing local authorities to issue the highest level of flight alert.
The National Volcanology Agency said that the wind was blowing to the west of the crater and the residents living near the volcano which is situated in Indonesia’s main Java Island are barred from entering the area within a radius of 3 km from the crater.
A volcano observatory notice for aviation with red code was issued by the agency after the eruption as it endangers planes which are prohibited from passing through the air space around the volcano.
The 2.930-metre high Mount Merapi last erupted on April 2 with a column of ash spreading by up to 3 km to the sky. An eruption in 2010 left 353 people dead and forced around 350,000 people to take refuge./.