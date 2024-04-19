World Thailand gives financial support to Laos for road maintenance The Thai cabinet has approved 1.8 billion THB (about 48.8 million USD) in financial assistance for the Lao Government to maintain and improve Highway R12, shortening the travel time from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, through Laos, to the Vietnamese border in central Quang Binh province.

World Indonesia develops sustainable tourism Indonesia has been working to realise its goal of building a quality, sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism industry.

World Vietnam to have many opportunities from digitalisation, green transformation: IMF The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Vietnam will have many opportunities from digitalisation and green transformation, according to IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan.

World Thailand’s EV sales forecast to miss target Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Thailand may fail to reach the estimate of 130,000 units this year as prices are likely to keep changing, according to Hyundai Mobility Thailand.