Indonesia’s new capital predicted to house 1.9 million people by 2045
The head of Indonesia’s Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority, Bambang Susantono, has recently said that the new capital will be home to about 1.7 million to 1.9 million people by 2045.
According to him, the development of the new capital will be carried out in three major stages: in 2024, 2035, and 2045. He expressed his hope that by 2045, Nusantara will be an economic source that is capable of pushing Indonesia to be a developed country.
The new capital area in East Kalimantan will be four times that of Jakarta or about 56,000 hectares. It will also be a tropical forest because only 25% of the total area will be constructed.
The tropical forest will be a huge absorbent of carbon emission, that's why this branding concept is appreciated by the world, Bambang added.
He also revealed that the development project has been started, including the land preparation, construction of access roads for logistics, and access to drinking water.
Recently, two multinational companies Foxconn and Fosun have expressed their interest in investing in the Nusantara capital city project
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that technology giant Foxconn and conglomerate Fosun are exploring the possibility of investing in the new capital./.