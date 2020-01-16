Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) visits North Penajam Paser district in East Kalimantan, new capital city of Indonesia (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he wants public and private transportation in the new capital city to be the first in the world that uses only autonomous and electric vehicles.

Speaking to the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association in Jakarta on January 15, he said the clean transportation system will be developed in the new capital city from now on.

The plan is in line with the government’s vision of promoting electric vehicles, which are considered cleaner as they do not use fossil fuels, with a greater goal of reducing the country’s carbon emissions while promoting domestic battery production.

Indonesia is rich in cobalt and manganese, the main components for making electric vehicle batteries./.