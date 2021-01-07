Indonesia's police arrest six suspected drug traffickers
Indonesia's Aceh provincial police have arrested six persons suspected of smuggling 61 kg of crystal methamphetamine by sea, a police officer said on January 6.
Indonesian police confiscates 61 kg of crystal meth seized from anti-drug operation. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The police also confiscated a revolver with five bullets, two cars, a motorboat, cell phones, satellite phones, and GPS equipment, said Aceh provincial police's Chief Inspector General Wahyu Widada.
Widada explained that the operation began based on information from people about the smuggling of the illicit goods by an international network on January 1.
Based on the information, officers stopped a minibus in front of the Lhoksukon bus terminal in North Aceh district, arrested five suspects and confiscated 15 kg of crystal methamphetamine.
Police also captured another suspect in East Aceh district with 46 kg of crystal methamphetamine as evidence./.