World Japanese paper lauds Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore for COVID-19 fight As the world struggles with surging COVID-19 cases, Vietnam, along with Taiwan (China) and Singapore, has succeeded in limiting local transmissions to almost zero, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia on January 6.

World Two terrorist suspects shot dead in Indonesia Indonesian police on January 6 arrested 20 terrorist suspects who have alleged ties with the extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) linked to the Islamic State group in South Sulawesi province's capital of Makassar.

World Russian media highlights Vietnam’s preparation for 13th Party congress Russian media have recently spotlighted Vietnam’s preparation for the 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as well as the country’s achievements in political, social and economic areas and external affairs.