Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will no longer be the 4th most populous country in the world by 2045 as it is seeing a declining birth rate, according to the country’s National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas).

A recent survey conducted by the agency and Central Statistics Agency (BPS) shows that Indonesia's population growth rate will decline from 1.17% in 2022 to 0.4% in 2045.

The country is expected to have a population of 324 million in 2045.



In 2020, Indonesia was still the fourth most populous country in the world. However, in 2045, Indonesia's position is expected to drop to sixth while the fourth and fifth positions will be occupied by Nigeria and Pakistan.



Speaking at the event "Indonesia Emas 2045 (Indonesia Gold 2045)" on May 16, head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said the population growth rate of the largest economy in Southeast Asia is slowing year-on-year, with an average growth rate of only 0.67% between 2020-2050.

This reflects the massive population shifts taking place globally, especially as incomes change and birth rates slow in middle-income countries.

Indonesia has been working hard to exploit its demographic advantages to escape the “middle-income trap” and achieve its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. The government has launched a succession campaign on family planning with the goal of not only reducing the birth rate but also improving the quality of human resources by increasing investment in health, education and employment.

According to calculations, the proportion of Indonesia's population over the age of 65 is estimated to increase to 14.6% in 2045 from 6.2% in 2020. Meanwhile, the proportion of the population in working age (from 15 to 64 years old) is expected to decline to 65.8% from 69.3% during the same period./.