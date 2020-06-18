ASEAN Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 held Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined other ASEAN foreign ministers and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.

ASEAN ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meets online The 15th coordination conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) took place by videoconference in Hanoi on June 17.

World Thailand aims to attract more foreign investment during COVID-19 To cope with the adverse impact of COVID-19 on foreign investment, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, has assigned the Board of Investment (BOI) to fine-tune its work by highlighting the strengths of the country to attract more foreign investors.

World Singapore retains top spot as world's most competitive economy Singapore has retained its top spot as the world's most competitive economy in the latest edition of the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.