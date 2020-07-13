World Thailand plans human testing for COVID-19 vaccine in November Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a vaccine for the COVID-19 this November, a local official said on July 12.

World Thailand: majority want to see cabinet reshuffle A majority of Thai people said it is time for a cabinet reshuffle, according an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

World UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support in the country before returning home on July 12 (London time).

World Vietnam – preferred destination of foreign capital: US website The US website Seeking Alpha has described Vietnam as the preferred destination of foreign capital in recent years with annual economic growth of 7 percent, twice as much as the world average.