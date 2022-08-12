Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (middle) giving a speech after a plenary cabinet session regarding the Financial Note and the 2023 Draft State Budget at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on August 8. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani has said that the country's state budget for 2022 is better than the previous year.

This is reflected in the financial debt and budget deficit which are projected at below 4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this year, she said at a government meeting on the state budget on August 11.

Mulyani said she expects the budget deficit can be at 3.9% of GDP compared to the previous forecast of 4.5%.



Debt through the issuance of government securities has decreased by 54.1% to only 223.9 trillion rupiah (about 15.3 billion USD) as of July 31 this year. The result is attributed to the sharp increase in the state budget in recent years due to high commodity prices.



The official emphasised that the financial situation of the state budget is still well maintained. This is an indicator of the health of the state budget that is beginning to improve./.