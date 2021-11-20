Indonesia’s state revenue forecast to be 16.3 pct higher than target
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has forecast the state revenue in 2021 to grow 16.3 percent year on year to over 1.91 quadrillion IDR (134.6 billion USD), from the target of 1.74 quadrillion IDR.
Last year, the realisation of state revenue had reached nearly 1.65 quadrillion, or 96.9 percent of the yearly plan and down 15.9 percent from 2019.
As of October 2021, state revenue had jumped by 18.2 percent year on year to total 1.51 quadrillion IDR, Indrawati stated at the recent 2021 CEO forum in Jakarta.
To this end, the minister spoke of the government's intent to pursue the growth projection of 16.3 percent in the state revenue in the last two months by boosting public consumption and state spending.
The realisation of state spending until October 2021 had reached close to 2.06 quadrillion IDR, up 0.8 percent year on year and equivalent to 74.9 percent of the plan.
The Indonesian government estimates that this year's state budget deficit will only be 5.2 percent to 5.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), or 873.6 trillion IDR./.
