World Indonesia to offer cash assistance to tourism workers The Indonesian Government will start offering cash assistance to workers in the tourism industry sometime between late November and early December, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

World Cambodia welcomes UNWTO’s provision of information for international tourists Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon has welcomed the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s move to provide international tourists with information about Cambodia.

World Indonesia to raise anti-pandemic level during year-end holidays Indonesia will impose the public mobility restriction or PPKM Level 3 for all regions during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays, an official has said.