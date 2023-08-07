Foreign visitors queue at the visa on arrival (VOA) service at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, April 8, 2023. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government needs to increase the number of flights, bolster airport capacity, and ease visa-on-arrival (VoA) requirements to boost international tourist arrivals, according to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

Speaking at a recent meeting with President Joko Widodo, the minister said that the COVDI-19 pandemic has been put under control, it’s a time to implement measures to stimulate tourism recovery.

According to Sandiaga, in the first haft year of 2023, the country’s tourism sector saw a positive result, which surpassed the growth target of 10-15%.

The ministry previously increased the target of international tourist arrivals for this year from 7.4 million to 8.5 million.

The target was raised because of the tourism recovery in Asian-Pacific countries, especially in China and Australia, in the first quarter of 2023. These two countries are the primary markets for the Indonesian tourism sector.



The minister said that the government also aims to meet the job creation targets in the tourism sector: 2.6 million jobs in 2023 and 4.4 million jobs in 2024./.