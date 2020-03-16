World Countries enhance measures against COVID-19 A meeting of Thailand’s Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later dates.

World Indonesia records 2.34 billion USD trade surplus in February Indonesia recorded a 2.34 billion USD trade surplus in February as exports rose but import edged down significantly, according to the Indonesian Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

World Russian expert highlights effective cooperation with Vietnam at UN Russia and Vietnam share similar views on most international issues and the two countries have established close and effective cooperation bilaterally and within the UN framework.

World Singaporean PM’s visit to Australia to be replaced with video conference A scheduled visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Australia will be replaced by a video conference in view of Australia's COVID-19 restrictions, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on March 16. ​