Indonesia’s transportation minister positive for coronavirus
A photo taken on Feb 14, 2020, shows travellers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Source: Straitstimes.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, Secretary of the President Office Pratikno announced on March 14.
Telling a press conference in Jakarta, Pratikno said that the minister is being treated at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital.
Gatot Subroto Army Hospital doctors said Budi's condition was improving.
Budi reportedly attended a cabinet meeting on March 11.
Meanwhile, Singapore on March 14 reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total confirmed cases to 212.
Earlier, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned that the negative economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak would likely be deeper and more prolonged than the 2008 financial crisis./.