World French institute holds workshop on East Sea issue A workshop was held at the headquarters of the French Senate in Paris on May 26 to discuss the East Sea as a multidimensional space in the face of global challenges.

World Malaysia signs important deals at LIMA 2023 Malaysia's Defence Ministry announced on May 26 that it has signed 43 agreements worth 10.1 billion RM (2.2 billion USD) with partner during this year’s 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).

ASEAN ASEAN speeds up FTA negotiations with Canada The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has continued to strengthen economic cooperation through the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) negotiations to respond to the impacts of the ongoing global economic slowdown.

World Indonesia to allow exports of five raw minerals Indonesia will continue exporting some raw minerals in 2024 in the context that domestic companies are rushing to finish smelters to process the metal ore, said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.