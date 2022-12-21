Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) during his visit to Indonesia in April last year. (Photo: VNA) Jakarta (VNA) - In the past nearly 70 years of history, the



The good relations between the two countries and peoples have been built, maintained and developed by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukano since their wars of resistance for national independence. The relationship has been strengthened by the following Indonesian and Vietnamese leaders through high-level meetings, according to the article.



Anthoni said the official visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is a message of reaffirmation from Vietnam's senior leaders who value their relationship with Indonesia. - In the past nearly 70 years of history, the Indonesia -Vietnam bilateral relations have developed steadily, deeply, and cohesively in various fields with the foundation laid by its leaders, Indonesian veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni wrote in an article on Antara news agency on December 21.The good relations between the two countries and peoples have been built, maintained and developed by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukano since their wars of resistance for national independence. The relationship has been strengthened by the following Indonesian and Vietnamese leaders through high-level meetings, according to the article.Anthoni said the official visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is a message of reaffirmation from Vietnam's senior leaders who value their relationship with Indonesia.





At the time of the outbreak of the



Both Vietnam and Indonesia also share the burden with ASEAN member countries to build a cooperation mechanism to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and expand the vaccination network for the community in stages.



On his visit to Indonesia last year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Joko Widodo agreed to coordinate for the effective implementation of the Action Programme for the 2019-2023 period, the strategic partnership and the vision of bilateral defence cooperation for the 2018-2022 period. The two leaders also discussed measures to promote bilateral economic According to the author, the Vietnam-Indonesia relations have been tested and developed through the ups and downs of the times.At the time of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Vietnam and Indonesia were heavily affected. In those difficult times, the leaders of the two countries regularly maintained diplomatic lines, exchanged and shared ways of overcoming difficulties, and united to fight the pandemic.Both Vietnam and Indonesia also share the burden with ASEAN member countries to build a cooperation mechanism to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and expand the vaccination network for the community in stages.On his visit to Indonesia last year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Joko Widodo agreed to coordinate for the effective implementation of the Action Programme for the 2019-2023 period, the strategic partnership and the vision of bilateral defence cooperation for the 2018-2022 period. The two leaders also discussed measures to promote bilateral economic cooperation , especially reducing trade barriers and removing difficulties for their businesses.



The leaders of the two countries highlighted that they attach great importance to the need to quickly conclude negotiations on the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone between the two countries in order to create a legal corridor for both sides to strengthen cooperation and reduce cases of illegal fishing.



At the 4th meeting of the Vietnam-Indonesia Bilateral Cooperation Committee (JCBC-4), on July 20, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi highly valued the achievements of their cooperation in many fields, especially in the economic sector.



The two countries also agreed to strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership by increasing political trust; promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and maintaining trade and investment growth momentum while promoting collaboration in other areas, including defence, security, agriculture, energy, tourism and connectivity.



To further strengthen the partnership in the future, the two sides pledged to accelerate the completion of the action plan for the 2024-2028 period as an orientation for future bilateral cooperation, according to the article.



They also agreed to foster cooperation between the two countries on trade, investment, maritime security, defence and security cooperation, legal and consular affairs./.

VNA