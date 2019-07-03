Wood processing for export at Phuoc Hoa Industrial Zone, Binh Duong province (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam’s industrial and economic zones attracted 340 foreign-invested projects with a total newly-registered capital of 8.7 billion USD in the first six months of 2019, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Economic Zone Management Department.In the period, the zones drew 334 domestic investment projects totaling 83 trillion VND (3.56 billion USD).At present, Vietnam has a total of 326 industrial zones covering a total area of 95,500ha. Of the total, 251 have been put into operation, and the remaining are on the phases of compensation, ground clearance and construction.There are also 17 coastal economic zones with a total ground and water surface area of 845,000ha.As of late June, there were 3.6 million labourers working in industrial and economic zones, around 60 percent of whom are female.Of the 251 operating industrial zones, 221 built concentrated waste water treatment facilities.-VNA