Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,118 VND/USD on November 22, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 19).

Business Import-export revenue forecast to hit new record in 2021: MoIT The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has forecast that total import-export revenue this year may reach a new record, at between 640 - 645 billion USD, with a slight trade deficit.

Business Vietnam rolls out electronic invoices The General Department of Taxation on November 21 started to issue electronic invoices (or e-invoices) in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Phu Tho, and Binh Dinh.