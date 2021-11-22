Industrial park of Vietnam - RoK economic cooperation set up in Hung Yen
The People Committee of northern Hung Yen province has issued a decision on the establishment of an industrial park of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) economic cooperation.
Hung Yen (VNA) - The People Committee of northern Hung Yen province has issued a decision on the establishment of an industrial park of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) economic cooperation.
The project, covering more than 140ha of land, is carried out by the LH Group of the RoK, the TDH Ecoland company of Vietnam, and some Korean investors. It is part of a core economic cooperation project promoted by the RoK Government in the housing, real estate, and industrial sectors via its New Southern Policy.
Invested with over 1.78 trillion VND (77 million USD) in total, the project aims to develop clean industrial park infrastructure, helping turn Hung Yen into a modern and “green” industrialised province.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Ngoc Quynh said Hung Yen always stands side by side with enterprises to deal with any difficulty and obstacle. It will create the best possible conditions for them to accelerate investment so that the first RoK-style clean industrial park in Vietnam will become operational soon.
The industrial park of Vietnam - RoK economic cooperation will be a symbol of the two countries’ economic ties, he added./.