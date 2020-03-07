Business New decree to better regulate ride-hailing firms The Government’s new decree on automobile transportation is expected to help get the transportation market back on track, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Business Samsung to temporarily move smartphone production to Vietnam over virus case Samsung Electronics Co. on March 6 said it will temporarily move some of its smartphone production to Vietnam, after shutting down a local factory following a positive coronavirus test there, according to the Yonhap news agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Wood industry to promote online sales to find new markets Domestic wood processing enterprises are urged to use more online commercial channels to find new markets and customers, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic.