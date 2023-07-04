According to the General Statistics Office, in the period, the index of some key industries increased significantly year-on-year, including coke and refined petroleum, metal ore mining, rubber and plastic, and beverages.

Conversely, the index of others went down, including wood processing and wood product manufacturing, paper and paper product manufacturing, and clothing and motor vehicle manufacturing.



The six-month index saw annual rises in 48 provinces and centrally-run cities and decreases in 15 others nationwide.



To further promote production, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested localities and sectors involved to complete their related industrial development projects, strategies and plans; and tackle hurdles facing enterprises./.

VNA