Business Infographic Export-import turnover hits 58.5 billion USD Vietnam’s export-import turnover in the first month of 2022 valued at 58.5 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Rising consumer demand drives up CPI in January The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January posted a year-on-year rise of 1.94 percent and inched up by 0.19 percent compared to the previous month, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO)

Business Infographic International arrivals to Vietnam up 11.2% in January Vietnam welcomed over 19,700 international arrivals in January 2022, up 11.2 per cent year on year, mainly due to the pilot tourism programmes and resumption of regular flights, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam's economy overview in January Compared to the same period in 2021, export turnover in January 2022 increased by 1.6%, CPI increased by 1.94%, industrial production index increased by 2.4% and FDI increased by 4.2%.