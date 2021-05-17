Thematic information
Vietnam border, seas, islands
Thang Long - Hanoi
Overseas Vietnamese
Hotline: (024) 39411349
Categories
Most Recent
Most Popular
Local News
Topics
Mobile Version
Vietnamplus
Monday, May 17, 2021 - 8:18:46
Languages:
Tiếng Việt
English
Français
Español
中文
Русский
Topics:
15th National Assembly Elections
Party Building
COVID-19
UNSC Non-Permanent Membership
East Sea
Climate Change
13th National Party Congress
Business
Industrial production up 10% in first four months of 2021
Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 10 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.
VNA
Monday, May 17, 2021 07:51
VNA
Topics:
Party Building
13th National Party Congress
15th National Assembly Elections
Vietnam news
Vietnamplus
Vietnam
Industrial production
Advertisements
Advertisements
Video
State leader meets voters in Ho Chi Minh City
Border localities ready for National Election Day
Vietnam News Agency debuts special news website on elections
Ha Giang voters pin hopes on election day
Exhibition on NA election opens in Hai Duong
You should also see
Infographic
Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover during 1995-2021 period
Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover has increased rapid over the last 26 years (1995-2021), contributing to the development of Vietnam and other ASEAN member states.
Business
Infographic
Vietnam racks up over 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus in four months
Sci-Tech
Infographic
Five Vietnamese scientists among Asia's top 100
Politics
Infographic
665 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by localities
See more
Business
Infographic
Manufacturing PMI sees strongest improvement since November 2018
Vietnam has seen the strongest growth of the Purchasing Managers' Index among seven countries surveyed in ASEAN, marking the highest improvement it has seen in manufacturing since the end of 2018.
Business
Infographic
FDI totals 12.25 bln USD in first four months
Foreign direct investment reached 12.25 bln USD in the first four months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
Business
Infographic
Quang Ninh aims to attract 10 million visitors in 2021
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is expected to welcome 10 million visitors this year if the COVID-19 pandemic is well contained.
Business
Infographic
Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products
Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.
Business
Infographic
Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The recently announced 2021 Forbes’ Annual World's Billionaires List includes six Vietnamese nationals.
Advertisements
Advertisements