Business Vietnam to export chicken meat to Islamic countries The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will hold a conference in May to announce the export of chicken meat products to Islamic markets with an estimated volume of around 1,000 tonnes per month, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Business Infographic Textile & garment exports up 15% in January-February General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.

Business HCM City boosts tourism promotion to lure travelers Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry has recorded positive signs as many international travelers have chosen the metropolis as part of their journeys in early 2024.

Business Planning to create solid foundation for Dien Bien province’s development: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said that the newly approved master plan for the northwestern province of Dien Bien will create a solid foundation for its development while he handed over the approval decision to local authorities at a ceremony on March 17.