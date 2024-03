The industrial real estate segment has emerged as a driver of the property market. (Photo: VNA)

The industrial real estate segment has emerged as a driver of the property market after sailing through the economic storm last year thanks to the foreign direct investment ( FDI ) influx, experts have said.The investment was funneled into 16 out of the 21national economic sectors in January, of which real estate attracted the second largest amount with nearly 1.41 billion USD or 32.7% of the total FDI, up more than 3.5-fold year-on-year.In this regard, processing and manufacturing took the lead with some 2.54 billion USD, accounting for 59.1% of the accumulative FDI and representing a year-on-year rise of 16.8%.To lure more big projects and investors to Vietnam, the Prime Minister has assigned concrete tasks to ministries and agencies, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong, adding his ministry will prioritise investment attraction to science-technology, innovation, semiconductor chip and new industries.According to the official, issues regarding infrastructure and land remain concerns for foreign investors. Therefore, large-scale infrastructure projects should be sped up and more attention paid to the enforcement of the amended Land Law.Industrial land lease prices are forecast to increase by 5-9% annually in the northern region, and 3-7% in the south thanks to the rising demand from industrial groups, said property consultancy CBRE Vietnam.Ready-built warehouse rental prices are anticipated to climb by 1-4% in the next three years, it said.The firm noted that the bright prospects are attributed to the continued expansion of foreign businesses in Vietnam and the rising registrations of new foreign investors.