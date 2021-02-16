Business Brand building - key to add value to business Vietnam enterprises need greater efforts to build their brand names so as to better competitive edge amidst rapid integration, according to experts.

Business Logistics sector to step up digital transformation Logistics, considered a backbone of Vietnam’s economy, is among eight sectors prioritised by the national programme for digital transformation until 2025.

Business Kien Giang promotes border trade infrastructure connectivity with Cambodia The southern border province of Kien Giang has facilitated the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on border trade infrastructure development and connectivity between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Business Vietnam records impressive export growth in 2020 Of the six ASEAN nations, only Vietnam posted an increase in exports for 2020, up 7 percent to 282.66 billion USD, according to The Straits Times.