Business Authentication system to prevent counterfeiting via QRCode The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has put into operation a system of authenticating genuine goods via QRCode at truyxuat.gov.vn, to encourage people and businesses to use solutions to develop products in e-commerce transactions.

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,244 VND/USD on September 13, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Taiwanese firms eye investment in Hai Phong The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on September 12 hosted a meeting with a business delegation from Taiwan (China) to introduce cooperation and investment opportunities in the northern city.

Business Vietnam’s aquatic exports to Russia record strong rebound Vietnam’s seafood exports to Russia have sharply recovered after many months of interruptions due to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, surging 36% in July and 98% in August, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).