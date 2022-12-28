Business Ministry of Finance to strengthen the capital market The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is coordinating with ministries and agencies to assess the market situation to consider and submit to the Government amendments and supplements of a number of articles of the decree on offering and trading private placement corporate bonds in the domestic and foreign markets.

Business Real estate absorbs over 4.4 billion USD in FDI Foreign direct investment (FDI) in real estate topped 4.4 billion USD as of December 20, accounting for over 16% of the total FDI capital registered in Vietnam, and up 1.8 billion USD year-on-year.

Business Price management greatly contributes to inflation control: Deputy PM Inflation has so far been controlled in line with the set target, and the macro-economic situation stabilised with major balances of the economy ensured, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said at the year-end meeting of the Price Management Steering Committee on December 28.

Business Vietjet offers more options to explore Kazakhstan with new route from Nha Trang Vietjet offers a new option for travelers from Vietnam to explore Kazakhstan with a new route from Nha Trang to the capital Astana with just 9-hour long direct flights on every Wednesday and Sunday, besides the Nha Trang - Almaty route.