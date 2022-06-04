Business Infographic Public Administration Reform Index 2021: Hai Phong city tops 2021 ranking The Public Administration Reform Index (PAR) provides a practical and objective evaluation on administrative reform efforts at 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies as well as the People’s Committees of Vietnam’s 63 centrally-run cities and provinces.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s CPI up 0.38 percent in May Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in May increased by 0.38 percent compared with the previous month, with the urban area experiencing a hike of 0.34 percent and the rural area 0.42 percent.

Business Infographic Quang Ninh tops PCI rankings for five consecutive years Quang Ninh secured the lead in the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings with a PCI score of 73.02, marking the fifth consecutive year the northern province has been at the top.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s textile exports to the US hit 10-year high Vietnam’s textile and garment exports to the United States in the first quarter of the year reached nearly US$4.36 billion, up 24..% year-on-year, the highest ever since 2012, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.