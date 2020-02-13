Business COVID-19: Mong Cai completes preparations to resume border trade Mong Cai city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has basically completed preparations to resume trade through the Mong Cai International border gate, after a suspension due to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business VCCI President: EVFTA will help move up value chains The European Parliament’s ratification of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) on February 12 will open up a golden opportunity to improve value chains, said President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc.

Business EVFTA, EVIPA have both strategic, economic importance: diplomat The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament (EP) has both strategic and economic importance in the relations between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.