Industrial zones need medical examination facilities
Healthcare stations should be set up in industrial parks to meet good working conditions and promptly handle disasters and medical incidents, according to a draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) being consulted by the Ministry of Health.
An injured worker being treated after a gas pipeline explosion at Seojin Auto company in Dai Dong-Hoan Son industrial zone, Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Currently, industrial zones, economic zones and export processing zones are areas with a large number of workers, but there are few medical examination and treatment facilities, greatly affecting the demand for medical examination, treatment and care of workers, according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).
The agency proposed adding workers to the group that needs medical examination and treatment attention.
Specific policies are also needed to create conditions for workers to access medical examination and treatment services easily.
In particular, the health insurance fund should still pay for workers' medical examinations outside office hours.
To ensure the interests of patients, VGCL also suggested to study, consider and stipulate the price for medical examination and treatment services, even for private medical examination and treatment establishments./.