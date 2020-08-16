Business Vietnamese firm seals deal to supply equipment for US medical group Ecom Net USA, a branch of Vietnam’s personal protective equipment (PPE) provider Ecom Net, on August 14 (US time), inked a contract to become the supplier of facemasks and PPE for the US medical group Spartan’s hospitals across the US.

Business Support industries struggling with COVID-19 There are few opportunities for businesses to develop support industries in Vietnam amid the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19, according to economists.