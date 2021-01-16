Industry sector records growth of 3.36% in 2020
Vietnam’s industry sector recorded growth rate of 3.36% in 2020.
Infographic2020 FDI attraction hits 28.53 billion USD
Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.
InfographicList of FTAs joined by Vietnam as of December 2020
FTAs in which Vietnam has joined cover most continents. They comprise nearly 60 economies which altogether make up ~90% global GDP.
InfographicExport values of key farm produce in 2020
Among key farm produce of Vietnam, rice, rubber, cassava and cassava products recorded growth in export value in 2020.
InfographicNew chapter in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and United Kingdom
The Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was officially signed in London on the evening of December 29, 2020 (Vietnam time) and officially took effect from 23:00 on December 31, 2020. This is a historical event with important significance in the relationship between the two countries.
InfographicCollective economy, cooperatives directly contribute 4.8% to national GDP
The collective economy and cooperative contribute directly 4.8 percent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
InfographicSectors continue to grow despite Covid-19
Despite being affected by COVID-19 in 2020, all 3 areas of agriculture, forestry and fisheries; industry and construction; services still achieved a higher growth rate compared to 2019.