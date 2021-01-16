Business Infographic New chapter in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and United Kingdom The Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was officially signed in London on the evening of December 29, 2020 (Vietnam time) and officially took effect from 23:00 on December 31, 2020. This is a historical event with important significance in the relationship between the two countries.

Business Infographic Sectors continue to grow despite Covid-19 Despite being affected by COVID-19 in 2020, all 3 areas of agriculture, forestry and fisheries; industry and construction; services still achieved a higher growth rate compared to 2019.