Screening body temperature of passengers at airport (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 12 launched a website on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at http://hanhdong.moit.gov.vn/.



The website will sumarise the activities by the ministry in joining hands with the Government, relevant ministries, departments and the whole society in coping with the disease.



According to the Ministry of Health, as of 10:30 on February 12, a total of 45,170 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded in 28 countries and territories worldwide, of which 44,653 were in China.



The death toll had reached 1,115, with 1,113 in mainland China, one in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong (China).



Among the 15 confirmed cases in Vietnam, six have recovered. The latest patient, who is also the youngest recorded so far, is a three-month-old baby from Vinh Phuc’s Binh Xuyen district./.





VNA