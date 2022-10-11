World India looks to boost trade ties with ASEAN India has so far signed 13 free trade agreements (FTAs) with its trading partners, including those with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in a bid to enhance international trade relations.

World Vietnam calls for stronger int’l efforts in disarmament, non-proliferation Vietnam appealed to countries to augment international efforts in disarmament and non-proliferation, during a general debate of the UN General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee on October 10.

World Malaysia, Japan upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Malaysia and Japan have agreed to upgrade their strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.