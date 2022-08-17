World Thailand forges trade, tourism ties with Malaysia The Thai government has reiterated its plan to build a bridge across the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok district to boost border trade and tourism ties with Malaysia.

World Indonesia targets 30 million MSMEs in digital ecosystem Indonesia plans to raise the number of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) entering the digital ecosystem to 30 million by 2024, according to the country’s President Joko Widodo.

World Indonesia lowers budget deficit limit for 2023 The Indonesian Government has set the budget deficit limit at 2.85 - 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP), or 598.2 trillion Rp (40.5 billion USD), for 2023.

World Indonesia can become centre for global geothermal industry: Indonesian official Indonesia could become the centre of the global geothermal industry on account of its huge geothermal potential, President Director of PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) Ahmad Yuniarto has said.