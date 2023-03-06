World Local project aims to raise community income in Thailand Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has launched the Local+ project to increase income for low-income earners by identifying and supporting local products in three categories: bio-, circular and green (BCG), innovation and identity.

World Singapore manufacturing activity inches up in February Singapore’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) inched up 0.2 point in February to 50 after five straight months of contraction, data from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed.

World Malaysia steps up flood prevention, control Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to push ahead with flood mitigation projects, especially in the state of Johor, starting June.