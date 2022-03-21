ASEAN Vietnam attends 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Vuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, attended the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting (ACDFM-19), as part of his visit to Cambodia from March 17 – 19.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK discuss challenges on education post COVID-19 Education ministers of ASEAN member countries met UK government officials and education specialists to discuss education challenges following COVID-19 on March 16.

World Lao newspaper highlights special solidarity with Vietnam The Pasaxon newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on March 16 front-paged an article highlighting the unique relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

World German media highlights Vietnam’s international tourism reopening German media on March 16 reported that Vietnam has removed quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals in an effort to facilitate the country’s tourism, which bore the brunt of COVID-19.